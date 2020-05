I posted earlier on Twitter now given a heads up to lies on its platform from Trump:

Twitter have placed a warning on Trump tweets over misleading, fraudulent claims

Trump now saying he will not allow it: Trump now saying he will not allow it:









Traders have become accustomed to navigating false statements from Trump on matters relevant to markets via tweets. Will the skills we have developed now be negated by the platform alerting everyone? Trump says he will not allow Twitter to continue to provide the alerts. Wow. Does Twitter have the balls to ban him like they did Zero Hedge?