US President Trump no longer pushing the US economy to reopen by Easter

I noted this already but its worth a separate post.

At this briefing to the press:

Says he is extending the government on dealing with virus outbreak to April 30

These are the social distancing and related guiltiness.

What this means is that Easter is no longer Trump's target for reopening the US economy:

"that was aspirational'.

"We will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread. On Tuesday, we will be finalizing these plans and providing a summary of our findings."

"We can expect that by June 1 we will be well on our way to recovery."



Says Easter expected to be the peak period of infection.















