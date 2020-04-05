US President Trump re hydroxychloroquine drug - "strong signs" it works on the coronavirus

White House press briefing on coronavirus, Trump remarks

Trump says they've bought a "tremendous amount" of hydroxychloroquine

claims there are "strong signs" it works on the coronavirus

Trump says has a bought 29m doses of the drug





Note:



Anthony Fauci, America's most respected infectious disease expert, and others emphasize that it hasn't been proven safe/effective







Fauci pictured here behind Trump at an earlier briefing.








