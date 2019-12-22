US President Trump says a 'breakthrough' on China trade deal, will be signing it very shortly

Trump speaking in Florida on Saturday

"We've just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly"

via Reuters.

Nothing further at this stage.





Such a comment should be a positive input for risk currencies come Monday, but of course one has to view President Trump's comments with a degree of caution. He can be, and is quite often, economical with the truth, incorrect, talking his book, uncertain of the facts, playing for applause. Or all of those. Still, on the face of it, saying phase one of the trade deal will be signed very shortly is a positive.













---

as a ps., Trump has invited UK PM Boris Johnson to visit in the oval office next year (Sunday Times reports that snippet)







