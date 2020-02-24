US President Trump says "Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA"

Tweeter in chief at it

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!




