Trump with some tweets over the past half hour or so.

He says to judge the stock market since he was elected (November 2016) not just its recent plunge:

My Stock Market gains must be judged from the day after the Election, November 9, 2016, where the Market went up big after the win, and because of the win. Had my opponent won, CRASH!







He also had comments on his meeting the Canadain PM:





Nothing to say on those socks?