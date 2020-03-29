US President Trump says now there will be no quarantine on New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

Trump floated his thoughts earlier  on twitter re quarantine:

He has decided against (check that link above for the DJ argument quarantine):

Note, though, the CDC has advised residents of those areas against non-essential travel for the next 14 days. 

Meanwhile, for the Australian's, Prime Minister Morrison   spoke to mediua today:
  • government will provide further income support
  • says the next assistance package will be bigger than what has been seen so far
Noter:
  • National cabinet is meeting this afternoon
  • if further measures are agreed upon, there'll be a press conference this evening

