US President Trump says now there will be no quarantine on New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Trump floated his thoughts earlier on twitter re quarantine:
- US President Trump is considering enforceable quarantine on New York, New Jersey, parts of Connecticut
He has decided against (check that link above for the DJ argument quarantine):
Note, though, the CDC has advised residents of those areas against non-essential travel for the next 14 days.
---
Meanwhile, for the Australian's, Prime Minister Morrison spoke to mediua today:
- government will provide further income support
- says the next assistance package will be bigger than what has been seen so far
Noter:
- National cabinet is meeting this afternoon
- if further measures are agreed upon, there'll be a press conference this evening