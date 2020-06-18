US president Trump says that John Bolton's book is made up of lies, fake stories
We are slowly starting to get into the election phaseA tweet by Trump on Bolton's book:
"Wacko John Bolton's "exceedingly tedious"(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!"
For some context, Bolton in his book is shedding light that Trump is putting his re-election campaign over the need to do what's best for the country and its citizens. The leaks yesterday did cause some reaction in risk trades at the time.