US president Trump says that John Bolton's book is made up of lies, fake stories

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

We are slowly starting to get into the election phase

A tweet by Trump on Bolton's book:

"Wacko John Bolton's "exceedingly tedious"(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!"
For some context, Bolton in his book is shedding light that Trump is putting his re-election campaign over the need to do what's best for the country and its citizens. The leaks yesterday did cause some reaction in risk trades at the time.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose