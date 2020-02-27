US President Trump says the coronavirus will probably spread in the US

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

President of the United States Trump press conference

  • Says virus will probably spread in the US
There is no probably about it. I am surprised he is not informed on this. 

More:
  • May need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea but now is not the right time

S&P500 futures lower again, getting sold heavily on Globex 



