US President Trump says US farmers will receive another round of cash subsidies
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced back on Friday that it'll be making a scheduled subsidy payment to US farmers in the week ahead.
- the payments will be the second part of a three part $16 billion aid package announced in May to compensate farmers for the U.S.-China trade war
Trump claiming credit:
- "Our great Farmers will recieve (sic) another major round of 'cash,' compliments of China Tariffs, prior to Thanksgiving"
- "The smaller farms and farmers will be big beneficiaries. In the meantime, and as you may have noticed, China is starting to buy big again. Japan deal DONE. Enjoy!"