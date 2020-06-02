US President Trump signal on imposing martial law - what it means for the USD

Analysts are turning their attention to how the sending of US troops in to take control of cities will impact markets.

At ForexLive, Adam posted earlier on why the unrest is weighing on the dollar, ICYMI:

This evening (US time) in Washington Trump provided a strong indication that he would be sending in troops (he is not quite there yet but it appears likely):

As I post there are reports of at least one US Blackhawk military helicopter over Washington DC. What's the bet that US troops are moved in before the formal invocation of the Insurrection Act?





After Trump spoke at the White House he walked across to a local church for a photo opportunity. Protestors were cleared from the park before the President walked to the church in order to ensure his safety:









