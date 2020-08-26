US president Trump to meet with medical professionals on coronavirus later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

He will be meeting them at the Oval Office at 3pm local time on 26 August

That will be at 2200 GMT later today, though it is said to be a "closed press" briefing. Nonetheless, it is something to watch out for in case we do hear of anything relevant or if there are remarks to keep the market buoyed in trading this week.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose