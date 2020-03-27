US President Trump TV interview is over (says 'no way' Republican convention will be cancelled)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Xi-Trump phone call has been rescheduled to 0230GMT, so expect more headlines from the US president soon.

His interview on Fox has finished. 
Comments here from earlier:
Adding:
  • says 'no way' the Republican convention in August will be cancelled because of the coronavirus  
Also during the interview Trump said the stimulus package will help save Boeing. 


