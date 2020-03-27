US President Trump TV interview is over (says 'no way' Republican convention will be cancelled)
The Xi-Trump phone call has been rescheduled to 0230GMT, so expect more headlines from the US president soon.
His interview on Fox has finished.
Comments here from earlier:
- Trump says he thinks there are certain parts of the country that can be reopened, including the farm belt
Adding:
- says 'no way' the Republican convention in August will be cancelled because of the coronavirus
Also during the interview Trump said the stimulus package will help save Boeing.