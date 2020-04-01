US President Trump's coronavirus briefing - no further info on the response

The latest estimates we have for US deaths from COVID-19 is from yesterday's briefing

100,000 to 240,000 to die in America.

A bleak prospect indeed.

So far in today's briefing the virus response has not been broached - no further info. 

