US President Trump's coronavirus response economic package will not include travel industry for now

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There were no details of the economic steps provided at the briefing earlier:

Trump also mentioned he was speaking with the travel industry about relief measures. This led to speculation the package would mainly be intended benefit Trump personally due to his exposure to hotels and resorts. 

But, an announcement says this will not be the case, but does add 'for now'. 

