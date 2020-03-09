US press conference Tuesday promising details of economic measures is giving some market relief.

Equity futures have gained back their (re)opening losses and yen has given back some its gains.

During the coronavirus briefing there were no economic measures indicated beyond talks being held. Equity index futures slumped. Yen gained.





What was promised, though was a news conference Tuesday (US time) with an announcement of measures to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.





We have seen this time and again during the China trade talks in preceding years, markets taking solace from the promise of progress. The risk of this comes to a head during tomorrow's announcements - if the market judges them to be insufficient selling will hit again. For now we wait seems to be the market message right now though.











