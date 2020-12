US press says Trump has indicated he will sign coronavirus stimulus bill

The Washington Post with the reoprt:

Trump has indicated that he will sign the stimulus bill into law ... two people familiar with his plans said Sunday evening





If you need a giggle, the piece goes on (bolding mine):

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter remained fluid and they weren’t authorized to disclose Trump’s plans. They said Trump had repeatedly changed his mind on the matter.

The bottom line is no-one knows until the next tweet hits. From January 20 there will be an adult presence in the White House, so at least there is that.