US Press Sec: China meeting was substantive despite focus on theatrics

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

White House Psaki speaking to reporters

  • CHina meeting was substantive despite focus on theatrics
  • continues to have concerns about human rights in China related to Xinjiang
  • cannot rule out further actions on China
  • evaluating appropriate next steps on China
  • US is certain China taking note of its renewed cooperation with allies
  • US remains committed to working through covax on vaccine distribution to other countries
  • US does not have new vaccine goals set, hope to have soon

