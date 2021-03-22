US Press Sec: China meeting was substantive despite focus on theatrics
White House Psaki speaking to reporters
- CHina meeting was substantive despite focus on theatrics
- continues to have concerns about human rights in China related to Xinjiang
- cannot rule out further actions on China
- evaluating appropriate next steps on China
- US is certain China taking note of its renewed cooperation with allies
- US remains committed to working through covax on vaccine distribution to other countries
- US does not have new vaccine goals set, hope to have soon