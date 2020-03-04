US primaries contest Super Tuesday - is voter turnout the real story?

I haven't found a reliable source of voter turnout numbers in primary voting taking place Tuesday in the US.

The odd, and perhaps inaccurate, number I have seen suggest turn out is around double what it was in 2016. If so, and it occurs again in November at the election, this could be significant.





Trump was masterful in getting his supporters to turn out to vote where it mattered in 2016. He might face a tougher contest this time around if turnout for the Dems is better (again, where it matters, remember its about electoral college votes, not raw biggest numbers).







