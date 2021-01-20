US private oil data shows a build of 2.5 million vs. estimate of a draw of -1.2 million barrels

crude oil inventories build of 2.5 million vs. estimate of draw of -1.2 million barrels



gasoline inventories build of 1.1 million vs. estimate of a build of 2.8 million barrels



distillates inventories build 800,000 vs. build of 1.2 million estimate



Cushing draw -4.3 million



The price of crude oil has moved lower in the initial reaction and trades at $53.05. The price was trading near $53.25 ahead of the report.

