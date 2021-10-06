US private payrolls report for September due Wednesday

Coming up at 8.15an US Et (which is 1315 GMT) is the ADP Employment Report for September.

consensus expected is for +430,000 jobs

prior was +374,000 in August

In the battle between a random number generator and the ADP employment report, the number generator is winning but that hasn't stopped the market from thinking that this might be the month that ADP correctly predicts non-farm payrolls.



So, yeah ... ADP is a bit hit and miss as a guide to NFP (coming on Friday: JPM looking for 5% unemployment rate





Lottery:

The survey only covers private sector payrolls, no government sector.