3 year note auction later this afternoon







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The UK and EU have announced Brexit deal in principle on the joint committee level. That has helped to push the GBPUSD higher

The calendar is limited today with US nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the 3Q (FINAL) as the only economic release. Later this afternoon, the US treasury will auction off $56 billion of 3 year notes.