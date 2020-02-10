US prosecutors recommend Roger Stone should serve as long as 9 years

Roger Stone is a Trump confidante who was arrested in the Mueller probe





Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies for obstructing the congressional inquiry, lying to investigators under oath and trying to block the testimony of a witness. Jurors deliberated for a little over seven hours before convicting him on all counts. Together, the charges carry a maximum prison term of 50 years but prosecutors have made a recommendation for 9 years for the 67-year-old, who was also implicated in Watergate.





Stone has already lobbied for a pardon. However I doubt him or Paul Manafort will be pardoned before the election. In fact, they might have a better chance of being pardoned sooner if Trump loses, because the time between the election and the inauguration is a typical time for pardons and Trump would have nothing to lose.





Sentencing is Feb 20.







Earlier today a judge delayed sentencing for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

