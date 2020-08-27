US - protests continue in Minneapolis Wednesday night. A death has stirred tension.

The protests are related to the shooting of Jacob Blake earlier this week.

Police say a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon homicide fatally shot himself in downtown Minneapolis as officers closed in.
The suspect, who was wanted in the slaying of a man in a downtown parking garage, was on foot on Nicollet Mall between 8th and 9th street at 6 p.m. when police pulled up and he shot himself in the head, according to spokesman John Elder.
News of the death drew a large crowd of people. Tensions were rising, including the smashing of windows downtown.

