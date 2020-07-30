US Q2 advance GDP -32.9% vs -34.5% expected

Worst US quarter on record

Q1 was -5.0%

Ex motor vehicles -30.8%



Personal consumption -34.6% vs -34.5% expected

GDP price index -18.% vs 0.0% expected

Core PCE -1.1% vs -0.9% expected

Consumer spending on durables -1.4% vs -13.8% prior

GDP final sales -29.3% vs -3.5% prior

Business investment -27.0% vs -6.4% prior

Business investment in equipment -37.7%

Exports -64.1%

Imports -53.4%

Inventories cut 3.98 pp from GDP (-$315.5B)



The market was likely looking for a small beat after the trade data yesterday and that wouldn't have been reflected in the consensus, but it came through in the Atlanta Fed tracker.





It's tough to put any of this into perspective -- it's such a massive drop. We're going to see a huge rebound in Q3 but you need a 50% to recoup a 32.9% drop.

