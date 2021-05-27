US Q1 GDP (second reading) +6.4% vs +6.5% expected

First reading was +6.4%

Final Q4 reading was +4.3%

Personal consumption +11.3% vs +11.0% expected

GDP price index +4.3% vs +4.1% expected

Core PCE +2.5% vs +2.3% expected

Full report



Ex motor vehicles +6.5% vs +6.6% prelim



Final sales +9.4% vs +9.2% prelim



Inventories cut 2.78 pp from GDP

Net exports cut 1.2 pp from GDP

Govt spending adds 1.02 pp to GDP



Business investment +10.8% vs +9.9% prelim



Business investment in equipment +13.4% vs +16.7% prelim



Exports -2.9% vs -1.1% prelim



Imports +6.7% vs +5.7% prelim



Home investment +12.7% vs +10.8% prelim

Details:With the drop in inventories and the poor performance of trade possibly reversing later in the year, there will be a consistent tailwind for GDP for a few quarters.