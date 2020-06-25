US Q1 GDP (third reading) -5.0% vs -5.0% expected

The US Q1 2020 GDP data





Second reading was -5.0%

Q4 2019 reading was +2.1%

Final sales -3.5% vs -3.7% prelim



Consumer spending -6.8% vs -6.8% prelim



GDP deflator +1.6% vs +1.6% prelim

Core PCE +1.7% vs +1.6% exp

Business investment -6.4% vs -7.9% prelim



Corporate profits after tax -12.4% vs -14.2% prelim



Inventories cut 1.56 percentage points from GDP.





The market is looking towards Q3 now and it's on track to be the worst quarter on record.



Details: