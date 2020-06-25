US Q1 GDP (third reading) -5.0% vs -5.0% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The US Q1 2020 GDP data

The US Q1 2020 GDP data
Details:
  • Final sales -3.5% vs -3.7% prelim
  • Consumer spending -6.8% vs -6.8% prelim
  • GDP deflator +1.6% vs +1.6% prelim
  • Core PCE +1.7% vs +1.6% exp
  • Business investment -6.4% vs -7.9% prelim
  • Corporate profits after tax -12.4% vs -14.2% prelim
Inventories cut 1.56 percentage points from GDP.

The market is looking towards Q3 now and it's on track to be the worst quarter on record.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose