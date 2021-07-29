US Q2 advance GDP +6.5% vs +8.5% expected

Highlights of the first look at Q2 GDP





Q1 was +6.4% annualized

Personal consumption +11.8%

GDP price index +5.7% vs +5.4% expected

Core PCE +6.1% vs +5.9% expected

2020 GDP revised to -3.4% from -3.5%

GDP final sales +7.7%



Inventories cut 1.13 pp from GDP vs -2.67 pp in Q1



Business investment +8.0% vs +11.7% prior



Business investment in equipment +13.0% vs +15.0% prior



Exports +6.0% vs -2.1% prior



Imports +7.8% vs +9.5% prior

Trade was a 0.44 pp drag on GDP vs -1.56 pp in Q1



Home investment -9.8% vs +13.1% prior

Consumer spending on durables +9.9%

Personal consumption added 7.78 pp to GDP

Government spending cut 0.27 pp from GDP vs +0.77 pp prior



This is a miss but the market is taking it in stride because the inventory drags will reverse in the coming quarters and be a tailwind to growth. Companies are running lean because of supply chain bottlenecks.







Meanwhile, the performance from the consumer was solid but perhaps not as strong as the market hoped, given the potential for a reopening boom.







USD/JPY was softer on this and initial jobless claims, falling to 109.65 from 109.80 beforehand. ALl told, that's a small move.



