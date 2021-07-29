US Q2 GDP data due Thursday 29 July 2021, expected at 8.6% q/q

The advance reading for US economic growth April to June 2021 is due at 1230 GMT

expected 8.6% q/q, prior 6.4%

If you are wondering why the Federal Reserve is still providing emergency levels of monetary stimulus on this sort of growth you are not alone.





The argument goes that this will be the peak in growth momentum and as virus cases mount and the vaccination drive falters growth will slow. Oh, and that there is still slack in the labour market and inflation pressures are transitory. K, tks.





