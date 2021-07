GDP data coming up at the bottom of the hour

US GDP data is coming up at the bottom of the hour and the consensus estimate is for an 8.4% annualized reading with estimates ranging from 5.6% to 11.9%. The Atlanta Fed tracker is at 6.4%.





I don't see a big scope for a market move on the results but I'll be watching inventories to get a sense of what will spill into Q2. Household spending will also offer a key input on the strength of the consumer.