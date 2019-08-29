US Q2 GDP second reading +2.0% vs +2.0% expected

Details:

Personal consumption 4.7% vs 4.3% expected



Initial personal consumption +4.3%

Consumer spending on durables +13.0% vs +12.9% initially



Business investment -0.6% vs -0.6% initially (first contraction since 2016)



Home investment -2.9% vs -1.5% initilly

Exports -5.8% vs -5.2% initially



Imports +0.1% vs +0.1% initially

Corporate profits +5.1%



GDP price index 2.4% vs 2.4% initially



Prior GDP price index 1.1%

Core PCE 1.7% vs 1.8% initially

Prior core PCE 1.1%

GDP deflator 2.5% vs +2.5% initially



Personal consumption added 3.1 percentage points to GDP while gross private investment cut 1.11 points and trade was a 0.72 pp drag. Government consumption boosted GDP by 0.77 pp but the bulk of it Federal. Inventories lowered GDP by 0.91 pp.





Never underestimate the power of the US consumer. The worry here though is if the consumer slowed down. Even a modest slowdown from the blistering 4.7% pace would drop GDP below 2%. So far consumer confidence has held up.



Inflation: