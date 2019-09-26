US Q2 GDP third reading 2.0% vs 2.0% expected

The third look at Q2 2019 GDP:

Initial reading was +2.1%

Second reading was 2.0%

Q1 was 3.2%

Q4 was 1.1%

GDP y/y 2.3% vs 2.3% in 2nd estimate



Personal consumption 4.6% vs 4.7% in 2nd reading



Initial personal consumption +4.3%

Consumer spending on durables +13.0% vs +13.0% in 2nd reading



Business investment -1.0% vs -0.6% in 2nd reading



Home investment -3.0% vs -2.9% in 2nd reading



Exports -5.7% vs -5.8% in 2nd reading



Imports 0.0% vs +0.1% in 2nd reading

Trade cut 0.68 pp from growth rather than 0.72 pp in 2nd reading



Corporate profits +3.7% vs +5.1% in 2nd reading



GDP price index 2.4% vs 2.4% in 2nd reading



Prior GDP price index 1.1%

Core PCE 1.9% vs 1.7% in 2nd reading



Prior core PCE 1.1%

GDP deflator 2.6% vs +2.5% in 2nd reading

The three notable changes are all highlighted. Business investment was even worse than believed and inflation was higher. The revision lower in business investment made it the worst quarter by that metric since Q4 2015.





A big drag on business investment was investment in structures, which fell at an 11.1% pace.



