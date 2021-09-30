US Q2 GDP (third reading) 6.7% vs 6.6% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The final look at second quarter GDP

  • The advance reading on Q2 was 6.5%
  • The second reading was 6.6%
  • Q1 was 6.4% annualized
  • 2020 GDP was -3.4%
  • Personal consumption +% vs +11.9% second reading
  • GDP price index +6.2% vs +6.1% second reading
  • Core PCE +6.1% vs +6.1% expected
  • GDP final sales +8.1% vs +7.9% second reading
The first look at Q3 GDP will be released at the end of October. We get the latest PCE data tomorrow.

Details:
  • Inventories cut 1.26 pp from GDP vs -1.30 pp in second reading
  • Inventories cut -2.62 pp in Q1
  • Business investment 9.2% vs 9.3% second reading
  • Business investment in equipment +12.1% vs +11.6% second reading
  • Exports  +7.6% vs +6.6% second reading
  • Imports +7.1% vs +6.7% second reading
  • Trade was a 0.18 pp drag vs -0.24 pp in second reading
  • Home investment -11.7% vs -11.5% second reading
  • Consumer spending on durables +11.6% vs +11.3% second reading
  • Personal consumption to pp GDP added 7.92 pp to GDP
  • Government spending cut 0.36 pp vs -0.33 pp in second reading
  • Full report
The improvement in trade was largely behind the upward revision to the data.


