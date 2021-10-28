US Q3 advance GDP +2.0% vs +2.7% expected

Inventories added 2.07 pp to GDP vs -1.26 pp in Q2



Inventories cut -2.62 pp in Q1



Exports -2.5% vs +7.6% second reading



Imports +6.1% vs +7.1% second reading

Trade was a 1.14 pp drag vs 0.18 pp drag in Q2



Home investment -7.7% vs -11.7% in Q2



Consumer spending on durables -26.2% vs +11.6% in Q2



Personal consumption added 1.09 pp GDP vs +7.92 pp in Q2



Government spending added 0.14 pp to GDP vs +0.36 pp in Q2



Details:Economist Julia Coronado notes that excluding motor vehicles, GDP grew at 7.4%. The demand is there for cars so this shows that it's largely a chip-shortage phenomenon.