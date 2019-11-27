US Q3 GDP second reading +2.1% vs +1.9% expected
The second reading on Q3 GDP
- GDP rose 1.9% in the advance reading
- The final Q2 reading was 2.0%
- Personal consumption 2.9% vs 2.8% exp (2.9% in prelim report)
- GDP price index 1.8% vs 1.7% exp
- Core PCE 2.1% vs 2.2% exp
Percentage contributions:
- Personal consumption added 1.97 pp vs 1.93 pp in advance report
- Gross private investment -0.01 pp vs -0.27 pp in advance report
- Inventories +0.17 pp vs -0.05 pp in advance report
- Net exports -0.11 pp vs -0.08 pp in advance report
- Government consumption +0.28 vs +0.35 pp in advance report