US Q3 GDP second reading +2.1% vs +1.9% expected

The second reading on Q3 GDP

US GDP quarterly
  • GDP rose 1.9% in the advance reading
  • The final Q2 reading was 2.0%
  • Personal consumption 2.9% vs 2.8% exp (2.9% in prelim report)
  • GDP price index 1.8% vs 1.7% exp
  • Core PCE 2.1% vs 2.2% exp
Percentage contributions:
  • Personal consumption added 1.97 pp vs 1.93 pp in advance report
  • Gross private investment -0.01 pp vs -0.27 pp in advance report
  • Inventories +0.17 pp vs -0.05 pp in advance report
  • Net exports -0.11 pp vs -0.08 pp in advance report
  • Government consumption +0.28 vs +0.35 pp in advance report
The better reading on investment is welcome but it looks to be on the residential side along with IP rather than broader business spending.

