US Q3 GDP second reading +2.1% vs +1.9% expected

Personal consumption added 1.97 pp vs 1.93 pp in advance report



Gross private investment -0.01 pp vs -0.27 pp in advance report



Inventories +0.17 pp vs -0.05 pp in advance report



Net exports -0.11 pp vs -0.08 pp in advance report



Government consumption +0.28 vs +0.35 pp in advance report



Percentage contributions:The better reading on investment is welcome but it looks to be on the residential side along with IP rather than broader business spending.