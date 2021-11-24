US Q3 GDP second reading +2.1% vs +2.2% expected

First reading was +2.0%



Q2 was +6.7% annualized



Q1 was 6.4% annualized



Personal consumption +1.7% vs +1.6% prelim



GDP deflator +5.9% vs +5.7% prelim



Core PCE +4.5% vs +4.5% prelim

GDP final sales 0.0% vs -0.1% prelim

Inventories added 2.13 pp to GDP vs 2.07 pp in first reading



Inventories cut -2.62 pp in Q1



Exports -0.33 pp



Imports -0.83 pp



Trade -1.16 pp and there was a 1.14 pp drag in Q2



Home investment -0.41 pp



Personal consumption added 1.18 pp GDP vs 1.09 in first reading



Government spending added 0.16 pp to GDP vs 0.14 pp in first reading



Details:There are no big surprises in the data as soft consumer spending on goods was a drag while services spending didn't return as strong as hoped for because of the delta variant. Notably, the drop in consumer spending on motor vehicles and parts alone was a 2.5 pp drag on growth.