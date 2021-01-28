US Q4 advance GDP +4.0% vs +4.2% expected

Details:



Ex motor vehicles +4.5%

Final sales +3.0%



Inventories added 1.04 pp to GDP



Business investment +13.8%



Business investment in equipment +24.9%

Exports +22.0%

Imports +29.5%

Home investment +33.5%

This report is a tad on the soft side on softer personal consumption, something we saw in the Nov/Dec retail sales numbers. Expect the market can brush that off because of additional stimulus checks delivered in December, with more likely to come.

