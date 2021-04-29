US Q4 advance GDP +6.4% vs +6.6% expected

Highlights of the first look at Q1 2021 US GDP





Q4 was +4.3% annualized

Personal consumption +10.7% vs +10.5% expected

GDP price index +4.1% vs +2.6% expected

Core PCE +2.3% vs +2.4% expected Details:

Ex motor vehicles +6.6% vs +4.9% in Q4



Final sales +9.2% vs +3.0% prior



Inventories cut 2.64 pp from GDP



Inventories added 1.37 pp to GDP in Q4



Business investment +9.9% vs +13.8% prior



Business investment in equipment +16.7% vs +24.9% prior



Exports -1.1% vs +22.0% prior



Imports +5.7% vs +29.5% prior

Trade was a 0.87 pp drag on GDP



Home investment +10.8% vs +33.5% prior

Consumer spending on durables +41.4% vs -1.1% prior

Full report

Only a month ago, the Q1 consensus was -0.1% and for the year it was 5.7%. Those have moved up in a hurry.





Looking through these numbers, the underlying picture is even stronger than the headline. Trade and inventories were a big drag in the quarter but consumer spending and investment bode well going forward. A huge jump in new truck sales skewed durable consumer spending higher but even as that fades, spending elsewhere will pick up the torch.







The market reaction has been modest.

