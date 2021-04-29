US Q4 advance GDP +6.4% vs +6.6% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights of the first look at Q1 2021 US GDP

US Q4 advance GDP
  • Q4 was +4.3% annualized
  • Personal consumption +10.7% vs +10.5% expected
  • GDP price index +4.1% vs +2.6% expected
  • Core PCE +2.3% vs +2.4% expected
Details:
  • Ex motor vehicles +6.6% vs +4.9% in Q4
  • Final sales +9.2% vs +3.0% prior
  • Inventories cut 2.64 pp from GDP
  • Inventories added 1.37 pp to GDP in Q4
  • Business investment +9.9% vs +13.8% prior
  • Business investment in equipment +16.7% vs +24.9% prior
  • Exports  -1.1% vs +22.0% prior
  • Imports +5.7% vs +29.5% prior
  • Trade was a 0.87 pp drag on GDP
  • Home investment +10.8% vs +33.5% prior
  • Consumer spending on durables +41.4% vs -1.1% prior
  • Full report
Only a month ago, the Q1 consensus was -0.1% and for the year it was 5.7%. Those have moved up in a hurry.

Looking through these numbers, the underlying picture is even stronger than the headline. Trade and inventories were a big drag in the quarter but consumer spending and investment bode well going forward. A huge jump in new truck sales skewed durable consumer spending higher but even as that fades, spending elsewhere will pick up the torch.

The market reaction has been modest.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose