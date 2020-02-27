US Q4 GDP (second reading) +2.1% vs +2.1% expected

Details:

Personal spending +1.7% vs +1.7% expected (+1.8% initially)



GDP price index +1.3% vs +1.4% expected (+1.4% initially)

Core PCE q/q +1.2% vs +1.3% expected

Business investment -2.3% vs -1.5% initially

Home investment +6.2% vs +5.8% initially

Business investment in structures -8.1% vs -10.1% initially

Exports +2.0% vs +1.4% initially

Imports -8.6% vs -8.7% initially

Annual growth in 2019 +2.3%, slowest in three years

Excluding trade, inventories and gov't, the economy grew at 1.3%

The worrisome line is the drop in business investment, which was the third consecutive contraction and doesn't bode well for what's looking like a poor Q1 and Q2 due to the coronavirus.

