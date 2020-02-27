US Q4 GDP (second reading) +2.1% vs +2.1% expected

The second look at Q4 2019 GDP:

US GDP
Details:
  • Personal spending +1.7% vs +1.7% expected (+1.8% initially)
  • GDP price index +1.3% vs +1.4% expected (+1.4% initially)
  • Core PCE q/q +1.2% vs +1.3% expected
  • Business investment -2.3% vs -1.5% initially
  • Home investment +6.2% vs +5.8% initially
  • Business investment in structures -8.1% vs -10.1% initially
  • Exports +2.0% vs +1.4% initially
  • Imports -8.6% vs -8.7% initially
  • Annual growth in 2019 +2.3%, slowest in three years
  • Excluding trade, inventories and gov't, the economy grew at 1.3%
The worrisome line is the drop in business investment, which was the third consecutive contraction and doesn't bode well for what's looking like a poor Q1 and Q2 due to the coronavirus.


