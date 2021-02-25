US Q4 GDP (second reading) +4.1% vs +4.2% expected

Ex motor vehicles +4.7% vs +4.5% prelim



Final sales +3.0% vs +3.0% prelim



Inventories added 1.11 pp to GDP vs 1.04 in prelim report



Business investment +14.0% vs +13.8% prelim



Business investment in equipment +25.7% vs +24.9% prelim



Exports +21.8% vs +22.0% prelim



Imports +29.6% vs +29.5% prelim



Home investment +35.8% vs +33.5% prelim

The consumer was a tad weaker in Q4 than initial reports while business and home investment was a bit stronger. Overall, I don't see anything here that will bleed into Q1 2021.



Details: