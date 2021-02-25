US Q4 GDP (second reading) +4.1% vs +4.2% expected
Fourth quarter 2020 GDP estimate
- First reading was +4.0%
- Final Q3 reading was +33.4%
- Personal consumption +2.4% vs +2.5% expected
- GDP price index +2.1% vs +2.0% expected
- Core PCE +1.4% vs +1.4% expected
- Deflator +2.0%
- Full report
Details:
- Ex motor vehicles +4.7% vs +4.5% prelim
- Final sales +3.0% vs +3.0% prelim
- Inventories added 1.11 pp to GDP vs 1.04 in prelim report
- Business investment +14.0% vs +13.8% prelim
- Business investment in equipment +25.7% vs +24.9% prelim
- Exports +21.8% vs +22.0% prelim
- Imports +29.6% vs +29.5% prelim
- Home investment +35.8% vs +33.5% prelim
The consumer was a tad weaker in Q4 than initial reports while business and home investment was a bit stronger. Overall, I don't see anything here that will bleed into Q1 2021.