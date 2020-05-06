US quarterly refunding $96 billion. Higher than expectations

Borrowing needs have increased substantially due to the federal government's response to Covid 19 outbreak

The US treasury is out with its US quarterly refunding numbers



US to sell 2 billion of 3 year notes on May 11



US to sell 32 billion of 10 year notes on May 12



US to sell 22 billion of 30 year bonds on May 13



The expectations was for $91 billion.

US yields have moved higher after the announcement with the 30 year yield up 4.1 basis points. The 10 year yield is up around 4 basis points. The 2 year yield is relatively steady as the yield curve steepens.

Other comments from the US treasury:

