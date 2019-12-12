US reaches deal in principle with China, awaits Trump sign off

US and China reach a deal



Bloomberg reports that the US and China have reached a phase on trade deal, citing people familiar.







The headlines are just crossing wit ha story to come. The meeting with Trump and advisors is scheduled for right now. Supposedly that will be his chance to sign off on it (or blow it up).





However this indicates that the deal that the US offered to China last week was accepted.





USD/JPY rose to a fresh high of 109.40. Stock markets also popped but the S&P 500 is still 15 points off the session high at 3164.

