US regulators approve a new futures exchange - "The Small Exchange"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The new exchange wants to attract, according to its president and chief executive Donald Roberts, sophisticated day traders, rather than mom-and-pop investors 

  • The exchange plans on launching in April
  • plans to offer futures linked to oil, the USD, stocks, US Treasury notes, precious metals
Info via the Wall Street Journal (may be gated) ,
---

You'll note in the article it refers to likely competition from the CME. Yes. The CME have recently launched micro lots on the S&P500 and other equity indexes
  • Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures (MES) (and NAS, Dow, Russell )
  • already attracting significant interest 

The Small Exchange is going to face fierce competition. 

