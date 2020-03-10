US regulators approve a new futures exchange - "The Small Exchange"
The new exchange wants to attract, according to its president and chief executive Donald Roberts, sophisticated day traders, rather than mom-and-pop investors
- The exchange plans on launching in April
- plans to offer futures linked to oil, the USD, stocks, US Treasury notes, precious metals
Info via the Wall Street Journal (may be gated) ,
---
You'll note in the article it refers to likely competition from the CME. Yes. The CME have recently launched micro lots on the S&P500 and other equity indexes
- Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures (MES) (and NAS, Dow, Russell )
- already attracting significant interest
The Small Exchange is going to face fierce competition.