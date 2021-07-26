US reportedly says that talks with China saw a "healthy, professional" exchange of views

Reuters reports, citing senior US administration officials on the matter





Reaching agreement and specific outcomes was not purpose of US-China talks

Potential Biden-Xi meeting was not discussed

Important for US, China to addressed shared issues

US came to China talks with realistic expectations, not expecting major breakthroughs As mentioned earlier in the day, don't expect much from the talks here in Tianjin. They are merely for the optics and won't change how things are developing between the two countries given the fact that the officials in attendance aren't the major "generals".





We'll just have to see if there are any other follow-up meetings, otherwise that's about it.