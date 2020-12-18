US reportedly to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms, including top chipmaker SMIC

Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter





The report says that the US is set to add around 80 additional companies to its trade blacklist aka entity list later today, with nearly all of them being Chinese firms.





The sources add that this will include China's top chipmaker, SMIC, and would force the firm to seek special license for US suppliers to send it key goods. For some context, they have already been in the crosshairs of the US for many months now.

Either way, this isn't doing risk sentiment any favours as we look towards European trading. US futures are seen lower in the past hour due to this, with S&P 500 futures trading 0.2% lower. 10-year Treasury yields are also down 1.8 bps to 0.915%.



