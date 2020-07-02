US reporting over 51,000 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, 3rd record high in a row

The figure of 51,000 is a running tally for the day, there are still states that have not yet reported.

There is not much cheerful to report amidst this tragic failure in the US.





I'll try:

hospitalisations are rising still, but the rate of hospitalisations is declining.

alongside, deaths are rising, but the rate of deaths is not.

These two positives come from the increased rate of testing. Earlier detection means taking recovery steps sooner and the chance to drop out social circulation until the person is no longer infectious.





Hate to get negative again but testing is still woefully inadequate. Many cities and states have long waits for testing, and then for results. Still, at least its being done.





Anything that improves the situation helps people's health and hastens the economic recovery steps to be taken. More than half of states have stepped back on their reopenings. Getting the virus under control will reopen (a second time) faster.



