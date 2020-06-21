US reports 32,411 coronavirus cases vs 34,284 a day ago

The latest numbers from the CDC

This was the third day in a row of +30K cases after ranging in the 19-28K the week before.





There is a daily drop but numbers reported Sun/Mon can be deceiving because they're under-counted in a number of areas.







Along those lines, Florday's daily rise was 3.7% compared to an average of 3.5% over the prior seven days. That's not a shockingly high number and it's down from the day before but when you consider that data reported Sunday is usually under the average, it's more concerning. Expect a low number on Monday as well as Mondays are usually the low of the week. That could be an opportunity to buy ahead of the number and it certainly was last week (as we warned) but the market may have now figured it out. In that case, the trade would be more to sell and risk bounce on the data because the number tend to climb Tuesday.







The US isn't the only spot to watch. The virus is raging in Brazil but Germany is also seeing an uptick that bears close watching. RKI reports that the reproduction rate has risen to 2.88 on Sunday.









