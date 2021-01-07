US reports record for daily covid cases and deaths

US reports record 299,904 daily covid cases vs 227,692 a day ago



This is narrowly above the January 2 high and just below 300K. We're likely starting to see the fallout from the holidays. And it could take another leg beyond that if the new variant takes off.





At the same time, the vaccine is pouring into the US and that's going quickly cut down on the deaths. I'm much more worried about emerging markets than the US at this point.



Sadly, there were a record 3844 deaths as well. It's terrible that these markers come on the same day as a record in the stock market and as our own Greg Michalowski Sadly, there were a record 3844 deaths as well. It's terrible that these markers come on the same day as a record in the stock market and as our own Greg Michalowski fights covid.





The numbers are from the CDC.

