US Republican Leader McConnell vows to end more unemployment benefits
Senator Mitch McConnell is leader in the upper house of Congrtess
- Says he will end further unemployment benefits
- beefed up unemployment benefits enacted earlier this spring "will not be in the next bill."
- he is comfortable waiting to see how the previously approved $3 tln coronavirus spending plays out before moving forward
Politco with the article, link
What this means is that the $600/week boost to unemployment aid, currently set to expire at the end of July, will not be renewed …
Good boy!