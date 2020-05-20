US Republican Leader McConnell vows to end more unemployment benefits

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Senator Mitch McConnell is leader in the upper house of Congrtess

  • Says he will end further unemployment benefits 
  • beefed up unemployment benefits enacted earlier this spring "will not be in the next bill."
  • he is comfortable waiting to see how the previously approved $3 tln coronavirus spending plays out before moving forward 
Politco with the article, link 

What this means is that the $600/week boost to unemployment aid, currently set to expire at the end of July, will not be renewed … 

Good boy!

See here for global coronavirus case data
