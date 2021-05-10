US Republican negotiators indicate they are willing to support higher infrastructure spending

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece in US media, Politico, saying Senate Republicans are signaling that they could support higher fiscal outlays. 

  • GOP have been proposing a $568 bn price tag
  • said in interviews they were willing to go higher as long as the bill in question is limited to physical infrastructure
  • "The first offer is meant to be countered, so I would imagine that none of those figures are solid," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who is leading the negotiations on the GOP side.
The game playing in Washington continues. 

